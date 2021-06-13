This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on t…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. E…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscati…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday…