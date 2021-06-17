Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96.22. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
