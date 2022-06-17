This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
