This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
