Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
