Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

