Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.