This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
