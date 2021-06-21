This evening in Muscatine: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe.…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. H…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possibl…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a ver…