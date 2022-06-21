This evening in Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
