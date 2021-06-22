Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.