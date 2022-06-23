This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day …