Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Rain developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
