Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Saturday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.