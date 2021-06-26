Muscatine's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
