Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
