Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.