Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.