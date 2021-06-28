For the drive home in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Tuesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today.…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The UV index toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degre…