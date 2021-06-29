 Skip to main content
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

