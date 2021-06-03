Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
