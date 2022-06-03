Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
