Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Friday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.