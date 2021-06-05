Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the making…
This evening in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Muscatine. The for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clo…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunsh…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temper…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …