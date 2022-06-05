Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect…
This evening in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.