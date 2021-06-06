Muscatine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
