Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.