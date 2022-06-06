This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
