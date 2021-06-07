Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
