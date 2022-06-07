Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.