For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect…
This evening in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degr…
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of th…