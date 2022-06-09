This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect…
This evening in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. P…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of th…