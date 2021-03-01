Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Friday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should b…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degre…