Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Local Weather

