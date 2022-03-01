Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Win…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. 13 degrees is today's low. W…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.