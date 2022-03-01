 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

