Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.