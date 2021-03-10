This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. R…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…