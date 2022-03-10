Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.