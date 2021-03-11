 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. suffers coldest February in over 30 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News