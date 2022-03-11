This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low near 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
