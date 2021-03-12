This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
