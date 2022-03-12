For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temper…
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 23-degree low is fo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for …