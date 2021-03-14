Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
