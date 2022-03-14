 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News