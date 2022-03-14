Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.