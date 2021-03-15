For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. …
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs wi…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to sta…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s to…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. R…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It look…