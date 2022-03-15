Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.