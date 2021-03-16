Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.