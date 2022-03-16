For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
