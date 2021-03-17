Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Muscatine, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.