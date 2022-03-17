This evening in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 23-degree low is fo…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.