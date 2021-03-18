Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.