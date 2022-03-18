This evening in Muscatine: Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in later at night. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
