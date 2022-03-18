 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in later at night. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warmup continues across the area

Warmup continues across the area

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News