Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

