Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to sta…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatur…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfa…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a…