This evening in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
