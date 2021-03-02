Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
